Mauroff, Ronald, - 82, of Mullica Township, who passed away on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 service has been scheduled. Friends & family are invited to gather on Thursday, June 24th from 2-3pm at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, where a service will be held at 3pm. Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com