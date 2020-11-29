Mauroff, Ronald, - 82, of Mullica Township, NJ passed away on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 with his wife Barbara by his side. Ron was born in Atlantic City, NJ to George and Doreen (Jones) Mauroff on December 15th, 1937. A hard-working man, Ron was a plumber with Pipefitters Union Local 322; he served as District Forest Fire Warden for over 50 years and also served in the National Guard. Ron married Barbara Henschel in 1962 and together they built their beautiful home in the Woods of Mullica working side by side. They had two beautiful children, Lynn and David; he was a devoted father and husband dedicated to his family. He also had a great love for his dogs as well as all the family pets. Ron loved the outdoors as did Barbara. Together they went canoeing, tubing, and hiking as well as tended to a beautiful garden year to year. He also loved to go Duck Hunting and fishing with his lifelong best buddy William Ramp. Ron was a kind man, always willing to lend a helping hand to others. He was a great husband, father, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend and was loved and will be missed by so many. Ron is survived by his wife Barbara and son David among many family members and friends. Due to Covid Restrictions arrangements will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Funny Farm Animal Rescue, 6908 Railroad Blvd., Mays Landing, NJ 08330. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 29, 2020.