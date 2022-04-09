Petlev, Ronald , - 73, of Moncure, NC, Ronald R. Petlev (January 23, 1949 - April 2, 2022) was born in Philadelphia and raised in Atlantic City. A graduate of Atlantic City High School and Drexel University, he was a CPA, past president of Congregation Beth Israel in Northfield and the AC Jaycees, and once active in Avoda Club and the Justice Lodge #285 of the Freemasons. He moved first to Denton, Texas, and, after his wife of 36 years passed, to Moncure, North Carolina where he died peacefully after a long illness. Predeceased by his first wife Natalie, both parents Harry Petlev and Shirley Brenner, his brother Leonard and first sister-in-law Ricki, and his oldest nephew Jordan, he is survived by his second wife Maria (Sonny), his three children Stacey, Steven, Daria, their spouses, four grandchildren, five stepchildren and their families, two more nephews, and many family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Services will be held privately.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 9, 2022.