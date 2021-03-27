Menu
Rosa Francisca Duran Panameno
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd.
Linwood, NJ
Panameno, Rosa Francisca Duran, - 94, of Mays Landing, passed away on March 25, 2021. Born 10/10/1926 in San Salvador, El Salvador. She lived in Mays Landing and was a former employee of Bally's Casino in Atlantic City, before retiring. Rosa is survived by her sons: Salvador (Zoila), Jorge (Gloria); grandchildren Alma (David), Jorge (Nelli), Jonathan; great-grandchildren: David, Anthony, Sophia, and Vanessa. Rosa will be remembered as a hard-working and dedicated lady who will be greatly missed by her family. Flowers may be sent to George H. Wimberg Funeral Home. A visitation will be held at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood on Wednesday, March 31st from 9:30-10:30am, followed by Mass at 11:00am at St. Bernadette's Church (St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish) 1421 New Rd, Northfield. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd., Linwood, NJ
Mar
31
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Bernadette's Church (St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish)
1421 New Rd., Northfield, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
