Panameno, Rosa Francisca Duran, - 94, of Mays Landing, passed away on March 25, 2021. Born 10/10/1926 in San Salvador, El Salvador. She lived in Mays Landing and was a former employee of Bally's Casino in Atlantic City, before retiring. Rosa is survived by her sons: Salvador (Zoila), Jorge (Gloria); grandchildren Alma (David), Jorge (Nelli), Jonathan; great-grandchildren: David, Anthony, Sophia, and Vanessa. Rosa will be remembered as a hard-working and dedicated lady who will be greatly missed by her family. Flowers may be sent to George H. Wimberg Funeral Home. A visitation will be held at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood on Wednesday, March 31st from 9:30-10:30am, followed by Mass at 11:00am at St. Bernadette's Church (St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish) 1421 New Rd, Northfield. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 27, 2021.