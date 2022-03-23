Menu
Rosa Pronesti
Pronesti, Rosa, - of Margate, a native Philadelphian, born in 1932 to Frances Bavusa and Salvatore Pronesti. She was a faculty member at Fleisher for fourteen years while pursuing a career in the Philadelphia commercial art scene with Bill Bird Studio, then worked for seventeen years with Designers Frank Nofer, Inc. Rosa was a major contributor to many contemporary designs of her time including those for Girard Bank, Continental Bank, Wendy's and the much-loved Philadelphia logo for the American Bicentennial. After receiving numerous awards in the commercial arts, she retired to devote herself full time to the fine art of watercolor. Rosa is survived by her sister and brother and her nephews and niece Frank Pronesti (Fran), Lisa Morrison (George) and Greg Pronesti, (Denise) and their families. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 25th, from 10am-10:30am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Morton PA., with Mass beginning at 10:30am. Entombment will be private at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Arrangements by George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Full obituary and condolences at ghwimberg.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Morton, PA
Mar
25
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Morton, PA
