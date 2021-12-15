Giardina, Rosalie (Esposito), - 83, of Oceanview, NJ, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Devoted mother of Nancy (Franz) Adler, Carolyn (Joseph) Petruzzi, Anthony (Maddie) Giardina, and Joseph Giardina. Cherished grandmother of Samuel (Valerie) Summerville, Joseph Petruzzi, Vincent Petruzzi, Daniel (Dana) Petruzzi, Heather Giardina, Nancie Giardina, Rachel Giardina, Victoria Giardina, Emily Glover, Frank Glover, Marissa Giardina, Juliana Giardina, and Alana Giardina. Adoring great grandmother to Haley Summerville, Samuel Summerville, Owen Summerville, and Dominic Petruzzi. Loving sister to Salvatore "Binky" (Chris) Esposito and Ron (Mary) Esposito. Rosalie also leaves behind her sister-in-law, Wanda Esposito, many nieces and nephews, and her loyal dog, Freddie. Rosalie is predeceased by her husband, Tony Giardina; her parents, James and Caroline Esposito; and her brother, James Esposito. Rosalie was born and raised in Vineland, NJ, married the love of her life, Tony, moved to Ventnor, NJ, where she raised her family before settling in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Rosalie will be remembered by many as a beautiful person who enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners, spending time with grandchildren, gatherings on her front porch with family, friends, and passersby, BettyBoop, watching Blue Bloods, listening to Tony Bennett, and her Wawa coffee. The family feels comfort in knowing that mom was joyously welcomed into Heaven by her late husband, Tony, who she dearly missed. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 17 from 6pm to 8pm at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. Another visitation will be held on Saturday, December 18 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am with a Mass of Christian Burial all at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Hwy, Mays Landing, NJ. Interment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 15, 2021.