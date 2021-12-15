Menu
Rosalie Giardina
FUNERAL HOME
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road
Galloway, NJ
Giardina, Rosalie (Esposito), - 83, of Oceanview, NJ, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Devoted mother of Nancy (Franz) Adler, Carolyn (Joseph) Petruzzi, Anthony (Maddie) Giardina, and Joseph Giardina. Cherished grandmother of Samuel (Valerie) Summerville, Joseph Petruzzi, Vincent Petruzzi, Daniel (Dana) Petruzzi, Heather Giardina, Nancie Giardina, Rachel Giardina, Victoria Giardina, Emily Glover, Frank Glover, Marissa Giardina, Juliana Giardina, and Alana Giardina. Adoring great grandmother to Haley Summerville, Samuel Summerville, Owen Summerville, and Dominic Petruzzi. Loving sister to Salvatore "Binky" (Chris) Esposito and Ron (Mary) Esposito. Rosalie also leaves behind her sister-in-law, Wanda Esposito, many nieces and nephews, and her loyal dog, Freddie. Rosalie is predeceased by her husband, Tony Giardina; her parents, James and Caroline Esposito; and her brother, James Esposito. Rosalie was born and raised in Vineland, NJ, married the love of her life, Tony, moved to Ventnor, NJ, where she raised her family before settling in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Rosalie will be remembered by many as a beautiful person who enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners, spending time with grandchildren, gatherings on her front porch with family, friends, and passersby, BettyBoop, watching Blue Bloods, listening to Tony Bennett, and her Wawa coffee. The family feels comfort in knowing that mom was joyously welcomed into Heaven by her late husband, Tony, who she dearly missed. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 17 from 6pm to 8pm at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. Another visitation will be held on Saturday, December 18 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am with a Mass of Christian Burial all at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Hwy, Mays Landing, NJ. Interment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 East Great Creek Road, Galloway, NJ
Dec
18
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Church
5021 Harding Hwy, Mays, NJ
Dec
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Church
5021 Harding Hwy, Mays, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences for the loss of your Mother, you are all in my thoughts and prayers! I will miss her so much!
Kathleen Tolstow
Friend
December 18, 2021
Ron and Mary, I am so sorry for your Family's loss. Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Pat Borgese
Other
December 16, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to all Rosalie was the sweetest person I had the pleasure of knowing may she Rest In Peace and God bless u all n give you all strength to deal with such a sadness
Mary and Paul Maccagnano
December 16, 2021
To the family of the late Tony and Rosalie Giardina, I am sincerely sorry for your loss. Your mother,grandmother,Aunt, great grandmother ,was a giving,beautiful and kind person .She never missed a chance to bake something wonderful, Italian, traditional, and delicious... I am certain you will all miss her very much. Everyone always misses the good ones. God Bless you all and keep you safe. With great fondness, Trina O Fiorello Daughter of Nino and Judy Fiorello
Trina O Fiorello
December 15, 2021
