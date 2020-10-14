Dunn, Rose Ann (Porcelli), - of Absecon, on October 6, 2020, surrounded in love with her 3 children by her side, entered eternal peace and into the waiting arms of her beloved husband of 57 years, Tommy. Rose Ann was born September 12, 1945, in San Antonio, TX, to Alfred and Estelle Porcelli. Rose Ann attended Atlantic City Schools. She and her husband Tommy resided and raised their family in Absecon for 57 years, where Rose was happiest spending time at their home with many friends and family. Together Tom and Rose Ann spent many memorable and happy winters in Grassy Key, FL. Rose Ann will be forever missed, cherished, and loved by her children, Terri Garman (Brian), TJ Dunn (Laura), and Gineen DeMari (Michael); her loving grandchildren, Charissa Rose (Chris), Billy (predeceased), Tori Rose (Steve), Lindsey (Brandon), Michael (Gracie) and Georgia Rose; her great-grandchildren, Chase, Noah, and Tommy; her siblings, Anthony Porcelli (Nikki) and Nancy Lubin (Joe); Rose Ann adored her brothers and sisters-in-law and will be greatly missed by them and their families. The immense legacy of love Rose Ann instilled in her family will live in generations to come. 'A lifetime of love!' We love you mama! A gathering will be conducted 1PM to 2:30PM on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A service will follow at 2:30PM. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 14, 2020.