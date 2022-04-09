Menu
Rose Lillian Cabrera
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Hammonton High School
Cabrera, Rose Lillian, - 89, of Hammonton, NJ passed away peacefully on March 21, 2022. Rose was born and raised in Hammonton and was a graduate of Hammonton High School. She married her husband, Pedro in 1950. They built a life together in Atlantic County and vacationed at their homes in Puerto Rico and Florida. Rose was a devoted wife and mother who prioritized family above everything. She helped raise her six younger siblings and remained close with them throughout her life. Rose was a beloved grandmother and great grandmother and a true role model and source of strength for all. She was a faithful friend and made everyone she met feel like family. Rose was an avid reader and was known for having a green thumb. She enjoyed cooking and was happiest hosting family dinners. Aptly named, she found positivity in every situation. She is predeceased by her husband, Pedro, her daughter, Linda Campagna, her son-in-law, Bob Campagna, her siblings, Irene LoSasso, Gloria Perone, Rocco Logiovino, and Mary Logiovino. She is survived by her son, Peter Cabrera, her siblings, Ruth Carson, Joe Logiovino, and Joan (Sy) Salway and her granddaughters, Christina (Gilbert), Natalie (Kenny), Dana (Andrew), Lauren and Katie, and many great-grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held to celebrate her life.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2022.
