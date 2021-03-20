Gedicke, Rose A. (nee Stadtmueller), - of Galloway Twp., left this earth to become our guardian angel on March 13, 2021 at her home. She was born April 28th, 1957 in Hammonton, and was a lifelong resident of the Germania section of Galloway. She is predeasced by her parents, John W. Stadtmueller and Josephine L. Stadtmueller. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Gedicke; grand daughter, Alexis Castrenze; brothers, John L. Stadtmueller (Shirley), James Stadtmueller and Janice Stadtmueller. She is also survived by her beloved nephews and nieces, cousins, and many close friends. Rose was an extraordinary woman and will truly be missed by all. Relatives and close friends are invited to a gathering on Sunday, March 21st from 1:00 – 2:00 PM followed by services at 2:00 PM at Wimberg's Funeral Home in Egg Harbor City, 609-965-0357. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 20, 2021.