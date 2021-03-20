Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rose A. Gedicke
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City
400 Liverpool Ave
Egg Harbor City, NJ
Gedicke, Rose A. (nee Stadtmueller), - of Galloway Twp., left this earth to become our guardian angel on March 13, 2021 at her home. She was born April 28th, 1957 in Hammonton, and was a lifelong resident of the Germania section of Galloway. She is predeasced by her parents, John W. Stadtmueller and Josephine L. Stadtmueller. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Gedicke; grand daughter, Alexis Castrenze; brothers, John L. Stadtmueller (Shirley), James Stadtmueller and Janice Stadtmueller. She is also survived by her beloved nephews and nieces, cousins, and many close friends. Rose was an extraordinary woman and will truly be missed by all. Relatives and close friends are invited to a gathering on Sunday, March 21st from 1:00 – 2:00 PM followed by services at 2:00 PM at Wimberg's Funeral Home in Egg Harbor City, 609-965-0357. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Memorial Gathering
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City
400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ
Mar
21
Service
2:00p.m.
Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City
400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My sympathy and condolences to the Stadtmueller and Gedicke families.
Bob & Vicky Trout
March 20, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for the family at this difficult time. Rose will be missed
Linda Guzman
March 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results