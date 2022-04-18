Guilford, Rose Marie (Robinson), - 82, of Richland, aka "Aunt Boogie", passed away on Thursday morning, April 7, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden, NJ after complications from an extensive illness. Rose was the last of 12 children born on November 9, 1939, to the late Naomi Robinson Gilford and Sydney Robinson in Newark, NJ. She was raised in Newark until the family moved to Richland in 1949. Rose attended Cleary Junior High School but later returned to Newark where she graduated from Southside High School in 1958. During the time of her visits from Newark to Richland, she met the love of her life, Louis C. Guilford. On December 23, 1961, they were married, and 6 children were born from this union; 4 sons and 2 daughters. One son, Phillip is pre-deceased. Their union lasted for 60 years. Rose began working at De Rossi & Son Co. in Vineland for a few years and later became employed at Wheaton's Plastics in Mays Landing, NJ for 25 years, where she developed a special friendship with Estelle Conyers and Edna Kessler along with many others until her retirement. Rose was baptized at First Baptist of Richland at an early age. In her later years, she became very active under the leadership of Rev. David Mallory. She served for 32 years in many ministries there as a Trustee, Church Treasurer, Usher and Advisor to the Usher Board. Rose was a family and community-oriented woman coming from such a loving mother, Naomi Robinson. She loved working with kids as she cared for her 6 children alongside of her sister Pearl who had 11 children and her sister-in-law Doris who had 6 children along with all the other mothers in the Richland community. There was always a football game, girl scout outing, family cookout or some other outing where they all gathered. Holidays were always a special gathering for the family every year. As a woman who loved her community, Rose became a member of the Order of Eastern Star, P.H.A where she served diligently with her husband Louis as a Prince Hall Mason. She served in many capacities in the Rosebud Chapter No. 47 of Mizpah and Atlantic Chapter No.18 of Atlantic City faithfully for 39 years. She was truly loved by many throughout the State of New Jersey. Rose leaves to celebrate her legacy, her husband, Louis Carlton of Richland; 3 sons, Kenneth Carlton (Maggie) of Buena, Louis Edgar of Richland, Brian (Irene) of Minotola, Gail (Llewellyn) of Richland, and Joanne of Richland; a beloved sister, Janet Pumphrey of Richland; and 1 brother Jerome Robinson of Mystic Island; 6 grandchildren, Tabitha, Tiffane, Desiree, Phillip, Darryl, and BreAnn, 8 great grandchildren; 2 sisters-in-law, Shirley Blackwell and Jamelle Guilford; brother-in-law, Wayne Guilford; goddaughter Shalonda Hood; many beloved nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. She was pre-deceased in death by 5 brothers, William, Edgar, Gene, Alfred, and Robert; and 4 sisters, Alberta Dixon, Ashtoreth Jones, Naomi Harris, and Pearl Guilford. Services for Rose will be: Friday, April 22 at First Baptist Church of Richland, Viewing 4-5pm, Masonic Rites at 5pm, Saturday April 23 at Chestnut Assembly of God, 2554 E. Chestnut Ave, Vineland, NJ, Viewing 9-11 am, Service at 11am, followed by the Interment at Egg Harbor City Cemetery, Egg Harbor City, NJ. Services are entrusted to Boakes Funeral Home in Mays Landing, NJ. Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 18, 2022.