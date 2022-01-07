Marzullo-Reilly, Rose E., - passed away on January 4, 2022 in North Cape May, NJ. Rose was born on September 16, 1949 in Philadelphia, PA and graduated from Little Flower High School. She worked at Sears and Robuck for many years and was employed at Wawa for 27 years at the Rio Grande and North Cape May locations. When Rose was not working, she enjoyed flower gardening and was a member of the World Wrestling Federation. Rose is survived by her husband of 40 years, Edward Reilly. She was predeceased by her mother and father as well as her brother, Robert Marzullo, who died from a swimming accident as a teenager. Services will be privately held. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 7, 2022.