MOORE, ROSE A., - 71, of Atlantic City, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2021. Born on 10/14/1950 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where she attended school and later relocated with her family to Atlantic City. Rose was employed by the Atlantic City Police Department for over 30 years as Police Matron and retired in 2014. Rose was an active member of the Women of the Moose Lodge chapter 340. Her favorite things were: music, dancing, bingo, and spending time with her family. Rose is predeceased by her parents William and Rita Moore, brother Michael Moore, Survived by brother William and Catherine Moore, daughter Karen and Wilfredo Lugo, granddaughter Trinity Williams, grandson Wilfredo Lugo Jr. and great-granddaughter Atalia Rose Brown, and a host of nephews, nieces, and cousins. Rose acquired lifelong friends that lasted a lifetime and some were very dear to her heart. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Rose Moore 11:00am TODAY. Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church 2651 Atlantic City, NJ. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am followed by Mass and burial at Holy Cross Cemetery Rt.40 Mays Landing. Covid protocols will be observed. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC AC ([email protected]
).
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2021.