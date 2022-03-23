Price, Rose, - 89, of Johnson City, NY passed away March 17, 2022 at 5:25pm. Rose moved to New York in 2005 from Bargaintown, New Jersey to be closer to her daughter, Mary Lou. Rose was born in 1933 and raised in Atlantic City, NJ where she spent many happy years. Rose was predeceased by her first husband, Gary James father of her 2 daughters, 2nd Husband Charles Price, siblings Mary Ryan, Louise Lafferty, Charles Rudnick, Harry Rudnick, Joseph Rudnick and Samuel Rudnick. Rose is survived by her 2 daughters and their families, Leslie and Stephen Tullio. Mary Lou and Mark Gaskill, her beloved grandson Zachary Gaskill and her cherished great-grandson Maximus Gaskill as well as many nieces and nephews. Rose loved music, loved to dance, and was blessed with a beautiful singing voice. Rose worked for many years in Atlantic City and retired from the casino industry. Rose was an excellent cook and always bought the finest quality ingredients. A visitation will be held on March 25, 2022 from 11am until 12pm at the Wimberg Funeral Home 400 Liverpool Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215. A Graveside Service will follow at Egg Harbor City Cemetery at 12:30pm. For condolences and directions please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 23, 2022.