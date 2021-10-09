Ricci, Rose Marie, - 93, of Vineland, and Ocean City passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021 in Penn Inpatient Hospice in Philadelphia. Born and raised in Vineland, she was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School and Glassboro State College, where she earned her Master's Degree in Education. Miss Ricci was a retired school teacher and librarian for the Vineland School System for 30 years. After her retirement from teaching, she became a pit boss at Caesar's Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. She enjoyed traveling so much she became a travel agent and traveled to every country on the globe. She was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Angelina Ricci, her sister Anita Meale and her brother Albert Ricci. Miss Ricci is survived by her brother, Henry Ricci of Glassboro, her seven nieces and nephews, Mark Ricci, Karen Ricci, Denise Mariotti, Henry Ricci, Rick Meale, Albert Meale; John Meale and her great nieces and nephews. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Donations in Miss Ricci's name may be made to the Ocean City Free Public Library c/o Becky Greene 1735 Simpson Avenue, Ocean City, NJ 08226. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton, NJ (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 9, 2021.