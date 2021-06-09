Storey, Rose M. (nee Bruno), - 89, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 7, 2021 with her loving family by her side. Rose was born in Hammonton and was a lifelong resident. She worked as a salesperson for Avon for many years. She was a longtime member of the St. Rita's Society, and she helped run their Penny Auction every year. She was also a member of the Hammonton Senior Citizens and she volunteered for many years at St. Joseph's Church in Hammonton. Rose was predeceased by her husband, Herbert Storey, and her two sons, Anthony Donald Storey, and Ronald F. Storey. She is survived by five children, Helenann Johnson (Dale), Michael J. Storey (Kacey), Debbie Ford (Robert), Herbert C. Storey (Kay) and Rosemarie Fedeli (Luigi), 18 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton, where funeral services will take place at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Hammonton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hammonton Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1066, Hammonton, NJ 08037, www.hammontoncancerfoundation.org
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 9, 2021.