Rose M. Wells
1926 - 2022
BORN
1926
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 1 2022
9:30a.m. - 10:45a.m.
St. Brendan the Navigator Parish Maris Stella Church
Wells, Rose M., - 95, of Avalon, NJ, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of March 27, 2022. Born in the house at 335 6th Street in Avalon, she was the youngest and last surviving of five children to Francesco and Emelia DeStefano Giampa. She was the oldest living native resident of Avalon. She was a member of St. Brendan the Navigator Parish Maris Stella Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. Rose married Marvin Wells, Sr. at Sacred Heart Chapel in Avalon on October 8, 1949 with their reception at the Avalon Ballroom above the movie theater at 29th Street and the Boardwalk. A decorated World War II Veteran, Marvin preceded her in death on August 25, 2009 after 60 years of marriage. She helped organize the Beach Bible Study, a successful summer program. Rose is survived by her sons, Lawrence "Larry" Wells and Marvin Wells, Jr.; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Frank, Tony, Caroline, and Angie. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Brendan the Navigator Parish Maris Stella Church, 50th Street and Dune Drive, Avalon, where visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be next to her husband in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Donations in Rose's memory may be made to the Avalon Historical Society, 215 39th Street, Avalon, NJ 08202. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 29, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
