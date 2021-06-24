DiMeglio, Roseann (nee Olive), - 74, of Hammonton, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden after an extended illness. Born and raised in Hammonton, she was a lifelong resident there. Roseann was a graduate of Hammonton High School and Glassboro State College. She retired from the Berlin Community School District in 1997, where she was a teacher for many years. She was a member of NJEA. Roseann was an excellent artist and enjoyed making others happy with her artistry. Her greatest joy was time spent with her daughters and her grandson. Roseann was predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Jessica Olive. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa DiMeglio-Quinlan; Michelle DiMeglio; her grandson Connor Quinlan; her sister Mary Gillespie and her husband Jack all of Hammonton, her nephew Dr. John A. Gillespie his wife Michele, and their children, Jake Gillespie and Paige Gillespie. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021, 11:30 am at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton where a visitation will be held from 10:00 am - 11:30 am. Burial will be Private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Hammonton Cancer Foundation P.O. Box 1066 Hammonton, NJ 08037 Hammontoncancerfoundation.org
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 24, 2021.