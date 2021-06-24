Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roseann DiMeglio
ABOUT
Hammonton High School
FUNERAL HOME
Carnesale Funeral Home
202 South Third Street
Hammonton, NJ
DiMeglio, Roseann (nee Olive), - 74, of Hammonton, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden after an extended illness. Born and raised in Hammonton, she was a lifelong resident there. Roseann was a graduate of Hammonton High School and Glassboro State College. She retired from the Berlin Community School District in 1997, where she was a teacher for many years. She was a member of NJEA. Roseann was an excellent artist and enjoyed making others happy with her artistry. Her greatest joy was time spent with her daughters and her grandson. Roseann was predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Jessica Olive. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa DiMeglio-Quinlan; Michelle DiMeglio; her grandson Connor Quinlan; her sister Mary Gillespie and her husband Jack all of Hammonton, her nephew Dr. John A. Gillespie his wife Michele, and their children, Jake Gillespie and Paige Gillespie. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021, 11:30 am at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton where a visitation will be held from 10:00 am - 11:30 am. Burial will be Private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Hammonton Cancer Foundation P.O. Box 1066 Hammonton, NJ 08037 Hammontoncancerfoundation.org) (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Service
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Carnesale Funeral Home
202 South Third Street, Hammonton, NJ
Jun
26
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Carnesale Funeral Home
202 South Third Street, Hammonton, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Carnesale Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carnesale Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
We are so sorry to hear of your Mom's passing. She was a lovely lady; we will always remember her smile and the fun times we shared. She will be but never forgotten. Our prayers are with you and your family.
Ed & Phyllis Kirkwood
July 9, 2021
The world lost a truly wonderful lady and I feel so blessed to have known her. May the Lord grant you peace and comfort at this time.
Mary Brock
June 25, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family.I knew Roseann to be gracious,welcoming,articulate and loved.She will.missed greatly.Her daughters need to be strong,that how Roseann would want them to be.Know she is in a truly better place.Her memory will.never be forgotten.So very sorry,Love,Barbara
Barbara Pagano
Friend
June 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results