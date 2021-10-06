I loved you so much as the older and smarter sister you were a hard act to follow. All the nuns loved you and always said how smart good you were. All the neighborhood boys would stare at you with that perfect thin body. Mon and dad would tell me i should be like you they were always so proud of you and so was I. I would tell them that's my sister. I will miss you until we meet again. Yes thats my sister Rosemarie andI love her.



Jeanne Cusato Family October 20, 2021