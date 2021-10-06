Menu
Rosemarie Cicalese
FUNERAL HOME
Cicalese, Rosemarie, - 79, of Philadelphia, PA. Formerly of Margate City On October 3, 2021. Loving mother of Alexandria Cicalese Wilson and Christina Cicalese McSweeney (Michael). Cherished grandmom of Gracie McSweeney. Dear sister of Jeanne Cusato. Beloved daughter of the late Raymond and Angelina Cusato. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Saturday, October 9th from 10 to 11 AM at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 426 Monmouth St., Gloucester City. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM in the church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to St. Rose of Lima School, 300 Kings Highway, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035. Please memo, In memory of Rosemarie Cicalese. Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Rosemarie Cicalese. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCann-Healey Funeral Home, Gloucester City, PH: 856-456-1142.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Mary’s R.C. Church
426 Monmouth St., Gloucester City, NJ
Oct
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Mary’s R.C. Church
426 Monmouth St., Gloucester City, NJ
I loved you so much as the older and smarter sister you were a hard act to follow. All the nuns loved you and always said how smart good you were. All the neighborhood boys would stare at you with that perfect thin body. Mon and dad would tell me i should be like you they were always so proud of you and so was I. I would tell them that's my sister. I will miss you until we meet again. Yes thats my sister Rosemarie andI love her.
Jeanne Cusato
Family
October 20, 2021
My Mom was the absolute BEST Mother. She had the most fantastic heart & unwavering sense of humor. Her strength & bravery are my unattainable goals. Mom refused to sweat the small stuff. And above all else, she forever prioritized kindness & compassion. The world lost one of it’s most extraordinary humans & I lost my best friend.
Alexandria Cicalese
Daughter
October 8, 2021
condolences to your family. I worked along side of Rosemarie many years. Castle,Marina and Nugget. always a pleasure to talk with her. may she rest in peace. Elizabeth Previti
Elizabeth Previti
Coworker
October 6, 2021
