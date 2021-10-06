Cicalese, Rosemarie, - 79, of Philadelphia, PA. Formerly of Margate City On October 3, 2021. Loving mother of Alexandria Cicalese Wilson and Christina Cicalese McSweeney (Michael). Cherished grandmom of Gracie McSweeney. Dear sister of Jeanne Cusato. Beloved daughter of the late Raymond and Angelina Cusato. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Saturday, October 9th from 10 to 11 AM at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 426 Monmouth St., Gloucester City. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM in the church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to St. Rose of Lima School, 300 Kings Highway, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035. Please memo, In memory of Rosemarie Cicalese. Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com
under the obituary of Rosemarie Cicalese. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCann-Healey Funeral Home, Gloucester City, PH: 856-456-1142.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 6, 2021.