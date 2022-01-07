Judge, Rosemarie, - 86, of Galloway, Rosemarie Judge 86 passed away on January 2, 2022 at the AtlantiCare Hospital in Galloway. She was born in Egg Harbor City and worked for the clothing factories that were located there. She was a popular coffee maker at WaWa. She enjoyed her crafts, sewing, knitting and loved to read. She is survived by her loving children; Joseph Judge, and JoAnn Henderson, her grandchildren; Julia Hanson, Jessica Bjerga, Joseph Judge, Jr., and John Eichinger, her siblings; Donna Eichinger, and Dominic Farina, many loving friends and her best friend, Dot Corliss. A gathering will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022 from 10am until 11am at the Wimberg Funeral Home 400 Liverpool Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215. A Memorial Service will follow at 11am. Burial will be held at the Egg Harbor City Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 7, 2022.