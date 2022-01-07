Menu
Rosemarie Judge
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City
400 Liverpool Ave
Egg Harbor City, NJ
Judge, Rosemarie, - 86, of Galloway, Rosemarie Judge 86 passed away on January 2, 2022 at the AtlantiCare Hospital in Galloway. She was born in Egg Harbor City and worked for the clothing factories that were located there. She was a popular coffee maker at WaWa. She enjoyed her crafts, sewing, knitting and loved to read. She is survived by her loving children; Joseph Judge, and JoAnn Henderson, her grandchildren; Julia Hanson, Jessica Bjerga, Joseph Judge, Jr., and John Eichinger, her siblings; Donna Eichinger, and Dominic Farina, many loving friends and her best friend, Dot Corliss. A gathering will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022 from 10am until 11am at the Wimberg Funeral Home 400 Liverpool Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215. A Memorial Service will follow at 11am. Burial will be held at the Egg Harbor City Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City
400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor, NJ
Jan
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City
400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor, NJ
Jan
10
Burial
Egg Harbor City Cemetery
Egg Harbor, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joe, Joann,Donna and Family: Sending my deepest sympathies. So many wonderful memories of Ro and of all of you throughout the years. I am grateful I was part of your family while growing up. Much Love & Strength, Vicki
Vicki Barbetto
January 8, 2022
suzanne and I want to extend our deepest condolendes to Rosemarie's family. We were very fond of her.
Daniel E Judge
Family
January 8, 2022
