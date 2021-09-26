Muscato, Rosemarie, - 68, of Galloway, passed away at home unexpectedly on January 12, 2020. She is a daughter of the late Frank and Cecelia Muscato (Egitto). Rosemarie was born in Atlantic City on July 12, 1951 and raised in Northfield. She is a graduate of Mainland Regional High School. For several years she was a maintenance person for Pomona Campground. Rosemarie was an avid animal lover and adored her dog and cat. She is survived by her sisters Gloria Muscato and Cecelia Reilly (Muscato) and her late brother- in-law Dan Reilly. Rosemarie was predeceased by her beloved nephew Keith Reilly. A visitation will be held on Wednesday Sept.29, 2021 from 5-7 PM with a memorial service at 7:00 PM at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc., 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ, 08225.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 26, 2021.