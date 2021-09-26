Menu
Rosemarie Muscato
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Mainland Regional High School
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Muscato, Rosemarie, - 68, of Galloway, passed away at home unexpectedly on January 12, 2020. She is a daughter of the late Frank and Cecelia Muscato (Egitto). Rosemarie was born in Atlantic City on July 12, 1951 and raised in Northfield. She is a graduate of Mainland Regional High School. For several years she was a maintenance person for Pomona Campground. Rosemarie was an avid animal lover and adored her dog and cat. She is survived by her sisters Gloria Muscato and Cecelia Reilly (Muscato) and her late brother- in-law Dan Reilly. Rosemarie was predeceased by her beloved nephew Keith Reilly. A visitation will be held on Wednesday Sept.29, 2021 from 5-7 PM with a memorial service at 7:00 PM at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc., 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ, 08225.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ
Sep
29
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am trying to determine if this is the Rosemarie Muscato (or Ro) that I served with in the U. S. Army with in 1970 at Fort Gordon in Augusta, Georgia. Her middle name was Ann or Anne Frances. Please let me know. Respectfully, Linda Cotton
Linda Cotton
December 8, 2021
