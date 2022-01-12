I met Roy 40 years ago through my brother Walter when they were police officers in Pleasantville . From that day on I knew I made a great friend . I recently seen him again on a trip to visit my brother and it was at the Elks that we met up . I got to meet his wife Wendy and I could see they were two peas in a pod . My deepest condolences to the family . Roy I will see u again on the other side and we will enjoy a drink and a cigar . Love u Buddy .

Danny Kelley Friend January 12, 2022