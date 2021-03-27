Menu
Roy M. Ludlam
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ
Ludlam, Roy M., - 90, of Villas, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Services have been changed to a viewing from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House. Graveside service will be held at 4:30 pm at Asbury Methodist Cemetery, 1811 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. The graveside service will be livestreamed on the Radzieta Funeral Home Facebook page at 4:30 pm. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
St. Simeon's By The Sea Episcopal Church
2502 Central Ave, North Wildwood, NJ
Mar
30
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
St. Simeon's By The Sea Episcopal Church
2502 Central Avenue, North Wildwood, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Radzieta Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carol, So sorry for your loss. With deepest sympathies. Marie
Marie Clement
March 25, 2021
