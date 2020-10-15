Hunt, Russell C., - of Northfield, On October 11, 2020, Russell C. Hunt, beloved husband of the late Marie J. Hunt (nee Costello) passed away. He was the loving father of Danielle "Dannie" (Joseph D.) Carruth, Angelique "Angel" (Kyle) Franzoni and Amanda "Mandy" (Jeremy) Sexton. Funeral services and burial will be held privately under the direction of the Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home, Clementon, NJ 08021. Share memories and condolences at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com
.
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 15, 2020.