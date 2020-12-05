VanZant, Ruth Ann (nee Wichterman), - 76, On December 1, 2020, child of God and servant of Christ, left this world to go on to everlasting life. Ruth was born in Philadelphia, Pa on June 13, 1944, to William and Caroline Wichterman (nee Kohnle). She grew up in the Burholme section of Northeast Philadelphia and attended Frankford High School. At Frankford, not only was she a varsity athlete in three sports (basketball, volleyball, and softball), but it is also where she met her beloved husband, David. As a child, Ruth helped her grandfather in his bakery. She became a skilled baker herself. It was not only the ingredients and recipes that made her baked goods so special, but it was the love one could feel that went into their creation and their giving. Her family continues to follow her example of baking and giving baked goods, as an expression of love. Serving others was a way of being for Ruth. If someone needed help, whether stranger, neighbor, or family member, she was present in any capacity needed. Ruth spent her career as a nurse. She first worked in the delivery room, later she transitioned to psychiatric nursing, and ended her career as a geriatric nurse. She was always very active in each of the churches that she belonged to; Immanuel Lutheran Church (Phila., PA.), Shepherd of the Hill (Lockport, IL), and Greentree Church (Egg Harbor Twp., NJ). Whether teaching Sunday School, Bible School, serving on church council, doing mission work, or helping in any way possible, Ruth worked to humbly teach Christ's love by example. Ruth is survived by her loving and dedicated husband of fifty-six years, David; her sons David and Erik; grandchildren Cassidy and Luke; siblings Carolyn, Betty, and Fred; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends who love her and will miss her dearly. Services will be held privately due to current regulations. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when possible. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Fox Chase Cancer Center. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 5, 2020.