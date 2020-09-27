Curran, Ruth Bjorge, - of Margate, peacefully left this world to be with the Lord on September 24th, surrounded by her loving family. Ruth was the daughter of Grace and Alfred Bjorge. Growing up on the island, Ruth cherished her family and everyone noticed her grace and generous heart.
Ruth's true calling was love of family and after graduating from Atlantic City High School, she married Jake Curran and was his best friend for 67 years until he passed. All who came to know Ruth, knew that her heart was dedicated to her beloved children; John Curran, Terrance (Sharon) Curran, Lynn (Jack) Sorensen, Randi (Keith) Szendrey, Dawn Curran and Brian (Denise) Curran.
Ruth's greatest joy came from her grandchildren, Dr. John Patrick (Denise), Kristen, Brad (Kerrin), Brett (Jill), Bryan, Jenna (Wes), Eric, Cassandra, Kody, Bryce and Jake. And she was blessed to have great-grandchildren; Keiley, Jaxton, Rayne, Chase and Brynn.
Ruth's fondest memories were spending time on the beach with her children, then later being able to watch her grandchildren and great-grandchildren enjoy family time together on Iroquois Avenue.
Ruth was a gardener, an avid reader and spent time with her cherished friends. She enjoyed spending winters in Jupiter, Florida especially when the grandsons came along and those were treasured years. She also loved participating in activities with her grandkids - whether watching them on the football field, a hockey stadium or standing at the waters edge for countless crew events to cheer for them. She was so very proud of each and every one of them and their many accomplishments. She would always say, her greatest gift - was the blessing of her family.
A celebration of Ruth's life will be private due to Covid 19 ...
In lieu of flowers, Ruth's favorite charity was the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and the Shriners Children's Hospital
. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home of Linwood – Ventnor, Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com