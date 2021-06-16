Menu
Ruth M. Gant
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ
Gant, Ruth M. (nee Johnson), - 87, of Newfield, NJ passed away on June 9, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Donald W. Gant. Dear mother of Sharon Spohn (Britt), Cynthia Stevens (Daniel), and the late Donna Ruth. Loving grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 17. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Monday, June 21st from 10:00 – 11:00 AM at the Farnelli Funeral Home, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown, where a service will be held at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Friend's Central Cemetery, 114 Shore Road, Linwood, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West Jersey Grove Association, 4488 Arbutus Ave., Newfield, NJ 08344 or www.malagacamp.org. To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 16, 2021.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street, Williamstown, NJ
Jun
21
Service
11:00a.m.
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street, Williamstown, NJ
Jun
21
Burial
Friend's Central Cemetery
114 Shore Road, Linwood, NJ


