Green, Ruth Louise Jackson Sinclair, - 99, of Somers Point, on March 14th, 2021 died at home of natural causes. Born July 17th, 1921 in Waltham, Massachusetts, she lived in Drexel Hill, PA and Margate. She graduated from Waltham High School and worked as a high school English and history teacher and as a bookkeeper at her husband's store, carpet fashions by John Green in Northfield. Ruth was a member of Central Methodist Church in Linwood and worked as a volunteer for a number of local charitable organizations. Survivors include her children Susan M. Grady of Falls Church, VA., Robert D. Green of Somers Point, and Pamela E. Gibbs (spouse Dr. Robert Gibbs) of Ocean City; grandchildren, Marcellino IV, Justin and Christopher Manganelli, and Gabrielle Gibbs. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, John P. Green; her father John D. Sinclair; mother Hazel M. Jackson Sinclair; brothers Douglas, Lyman and Robert Sinclair; and sister Hazel Sinclair Kishler. Services will be held at Mission Point Church, 900 New York Ave in Somers Point, on Wednesday, March 17th at 11AM. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 16, 2021.