Muhlbaier, Ruth Jolenne, - 95, of Galloway, NJ passed away on June 1, 2021 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on November 11, 1925 in Atlantic City. Ruth worked at NAFEC and Absecon Schools as prep cooker. She was also co-owner of Steward's Root beer in Vineland. Ruth's passion was working with her flowers in the garden and crocheting to pass the time. She enjoyed camping and traveling. Ruth was a farmer's wife and a mother of four children. She is predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Laura Muhlbaier. Ruth is survived by her children, Joseph Muhlbaier, Jr. (Maureen) of North Carolina, William Muhlbaier of Millville, Sandy McDowell (John) of Pomona and Patricia Suhr (Allen) of Mays Landing; her 12 grandchildren; her 19 great grandchildren; and her great great granddaughter.. A gathering will be held on Saturday, June 12th 11 am to noon with a service that will follow at noon at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, family is requesting donations to be made in Ruth's name to the Humane Society of Ocean City, 1 Shelter Rd, Ocean City, NJ 08226
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 6, 2021.