Ruth Schnekenburger
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Bound Brook High School
FUNERAL HOME
Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street
Cape May, NJ
Schnekenburger, Ruth (nee Stashak), - 91, of Cape May, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2021. Ruth was born on March 19, 1930 to Henry and Maria Stashak, and was delivered by a midwife in Bound Brook, NJ. Ruth graduated from Bound Brook High School and later became a legal secretary. After marriage, she moved to Pound Ridge, New York where she resided for 30 years before retiring to Cape May where she has lived for the past 25 years. Petite of stature, but with an abnormal amount of energy and willpower, she oversaw the creation of both their homes and attained the age of 91 years without a family physician or medications. She is predeceased by her sister, Margaret Scott. Ruth is dearly missed and forever loved by her family which includes her husband of 57 years, Carl; daughter, Erica Harrington; sisters, Evelyn Lilly and Irene Stuhr. Ruth wished for no funeral services. Friends of like persuasion may contribute to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which she ardently supported. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 23, 2021.
