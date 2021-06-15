Menu
Sadie Katherine Monroe
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mikal's Funeral Parlor Inc
30 N Pennsylvania Ave
Atlantic City, NJ
MONROE, SADIE KATHERINE, - 83, of Pleasantville, New Jersey - departed this earthly life on June 11th, 2021. She was born in Farmville, Virginia on March 29th, 1938 to the late Gracie and Allan Hamilton. Funeral Services of Faith, Love & Remembrance will be held on Wednesday, June 16th, 2021 at 12 Noon at New Hope Baptist Church located at 704 Lexington Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Viewing from 11:30am to 12:00pm. For more information, please contact Mikal's Funeral Parlor at 609-344-1131 ~ 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, New Jersey 08401.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Viewing
11:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
New Hope Baptist Church
704 Lexington Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Jun
16
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
New Hope Baptist Church
704 Lexington Avenue , Atlantic City, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Mikal's Funeral Parlor Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Nancy Paxton
June 15, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Eddie/Mae and JOHN E paxton
Friend
June 15, 2021
