MONROE, SADIE KATHERINE, - 83, of Pleasantville, New Jersey - departed this earthly life on June 11th, 2021. She was born in Farmville, Virginia on March 29th, 1938 to the late Gracie and Allan Hamilton. Funeral Services of Faith, Love & Remembrance will be held on Wednesday, June 16th, 2021 at 12 Noon at New Hope Baptist Church located at 704 Lexington Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Viewing from 11:30am to 12:00pm. For more information, please contact Mikal's Funeral Parlor at 609-344-1131 ~ 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, New Jersey 08401.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 15, 2021.