Cardaci, Sally Rarich, - 86, of Wildwood Crest, NJ passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, born to Harold and Anna Rarich, August 31, 1934 in Hazleton, Pennsylvania. Sally came to the Wildwoods as a young college student from Penn State University for a summer job, which in turn led her to meet the love of her life and becoming a true islander. Sally and Willie soon started their family and both were involved in community events for the town's youth. Her accomplishments, too numerous to mention, include the pride she took in gardening her yard, as well as being a den mother to the neighborhood kids. In addition to being a full time wife and mother of 4, Sally served as Deputy Borough Clerk of Wildwood Crest until she retired in 1998. When they became empty nesters, they spent winters in Naples, Florida with beloved family and new found friends with whom she made many wonderful memories. She loved her family more than life itself. Sally is predeceased by her husband of 46 years Gregorio "Willie Coke" Cardaci, as well as her sister Isabelle Mosig and her grandson Zachary Kelley. Sally is survived by her daughters Kimberly Kelley (Sean), Marcella Cardaci-Cuarta (Jose) and sons Hal Cardaci (Sheryl) and Gregory (Paula), six grandchildren, Shane Kelley (Ingrid), Max Kelley, Alana Cardaci, Gregory Cardaci, Anna Cardaci and Ava Cardaci, as well as two great-grandchildren Duke and Declan Kelley. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and funeral mass on Tuesday, July 6th, 2021 at the Assumption Church, 7100 Seaview Avenue, Wildwood Crest, NJ 08260. Viewing is from 10am until 10:45am Mass will be at 11am with burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Cape May, NJ. There will be an additional Celebration of Life service for Sally in Naples, Florida where she wintered for 24 years. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 30, 2021.