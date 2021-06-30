Menu
Sally Rarich Cardaci
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home Inc
1201 Central Ave
North Wildwood, NJ
Cardaci, Sally Rarich, - 86, of Wildwood Crest, NJ passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, born to Harold and Anna Rarich, August 31, 1934 in Hazleton, Pennsylvania. Sally came to the Wildwoods as a young college student from Penn State University for a summer job, which in turn led her to meet the love of her life and becoming a true islander. Sally and Willie soon started their family and both were involved in community events for the town's youth. Her accomplishments, too numerous to mention, include the pride she took in gardening her yard, as well as being a den mother to the neighborhood kids. In addition to being a full time wife and mother of 4, Sally served as Deputy Borough Clerk of Wildwood Crest until she retired in 1998. When they became empty nesters, they spent winters in Naples, Florida with beloved family and new found friends with whom she made many wonderful memories. She loved her family more than life itself. Sally is predeceased by her husband of 46 years Gregorio "Willie Coke" Cardaci, as well as her sister Isabelle Mosig and her grandson Zachary Kelley. Sally is survived by her daughters Kimberly Kelley (Sean), Marcella Cardaci-Cuarta (Jose) and sons Hal Cardaci (Sheryl) and Gregory (Paula), six grandchildren, Shane Kelley (Ingrid), Max Kelley, Alana Cardaci, Gregory Cardaci, Anna Cardaci and Ava Cardaci, as well as two great-grandchildren Duke and Declan Kelley. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and funeral mass on Tuesday, July 6th, 2021 at the Assumption Church, 7100 Seaview Avenue, Wildwood Crest, NJ 08260. Viewing is from 10am until 10:45am Mass will be at 11am with burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Cape May, NJ. There will be an additional Celebration of Life service for Sally in Naples, Florida where she wintered for 24 years. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Church of the Assumption
7100 Seaview Ave, Wildwood Crest, NJ
Jul
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Church of the Assumption
7100 Seaview Ave, Wildwood Crest, NJ
Jul
6
Burial
12:15p.m. - 12:30p.m.
St. Mary's Cemetery
1056 Seashore Road, Cape May, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home Inc
Sally was such a wonderful women She was the glue that held our group of ladies together. Prayers for Sally´s family .
GerriMiller
Friend
July 7, 2021
The Harborside West Girlfriends love and miss our dear friend Sally. She was our focal point, organizer and chief motivator - she's irreplaceable. May God Bless her always.
Geri Bond
Friend
July 6, 2021
Meeting Sally in Florida in 2014 was the best thing to happen to me. She brcame the big sister I needed and longed for but never had. Then, in 2019 she became my guardian angel when she saved my life. I am heartbroken. She was such a wonderful woman and friend - so loving, vibrant and bright. Thank you, God for putting her in my life. My deepest condolences to her family that was so precious to her and to her many friends. Sally will remain with me forever. Love you dear girlfriend, Geri
Geri Bond
Friend
July 5, 2021
Sally will be missed dearly.She was loved by all.My condolences to her children and grandchildren. I will always remember her for saying Oh Baby,she was just the greatest.
MaryJane Lynde
Friend
June 28, 2021
It´s like time has stopped with Sally´s passing. She is loved by so many. Sally was a wonderful gift as a friend and neighbor. Everyone loved her. Her sense of humor, total common sense, I could go on and on. She adored her family. Gave great advice and would tell someone when they were out of line. She was always right too. Sally was a true class act. I loved her dearly.
Cynthia Templeton
June 28, 2021
So sorry to hear of the passing of dear Aunt Sally. Surely your hearts are broken. Sending love, prayers and sympathy at this very difficult time.
Rosemary O´Connor
Family
June 27, 2021
