Meeting Sally in Florida in 2014 was the best thing to happen to me. She brcame the big sister I needed and longed for but never had. Then, in 2019 she became my guardian angel when she saved my life. I am heartbroken. She was such a wonderful woman and friend - so loving, vibrant and bright. Thank you, God for putting her in my life. My deepest condolences to her family that was so precious to her and to her many friends. Sally will remain with me forever. Love you dear girlfriend, Geri

Geri Bond Friend July 5, 2021