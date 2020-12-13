Menu
Sally V. Kearney-Ireland
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Gormley Funeral Home LLC
2706 Atlantic Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ
Kearney-Ireland, Sally V., - 77, of Atlantic City, NJ passed away at Atlanticare Regional Medical Center on December 5, 2020, due to health complications related to COVID-19. Sally was born August 1, 1943, in Philadelphia, PA. Sally is predeceased by her two loving parents, Frank and Virginia Kearney and her husband Micheal Ireland. Sally worked in the Laboratory at Atlanticare Regional Medical Center for 37 years before retiring in 2008. During her retirement, Sally thoroughly enjoyed reading a wide array of mystery novels by Clive Cussler and James Rollins, watching many of her favorite SyFy movies and tv shows, and spending quality time with her two adorable cats, Bebe and Cece. Sally is survived by her two children, Edward and Lisa Sandt, and her three grandchildren, Eric, Evan, and Kaylee. She will continue to live on in the hearts and souls of all who knew and loved her dearly. Due to the global pandemic, services will be held at a later date.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
She always was so nice to me when I was over her house almost every day when I was a teenager. She never complained about me being there.
Jill Lorenxo
December 14, 2020
We are truly sorry for your loss. Sally will be missed. Prayers to you and your family
Edward B Sandt
December 14, 2020
You will be miss rip
James Bryant
December 13, 2020
I remember Sally at the front desk of the lab. She always greeted me with a smile. She's resting in the arms of the of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She'll be missed, but I'll always remember her smile.
Andre' Maria Johnson
December 13, 2020
It was a shock to hear about her passing. Prayers for the family. She will be missed.
Edward Sandt of Ohio
December 13, 2020
We´ve been friends for over 50yrs I will miss our talks RIP my friend
Mary steelman
December 13, 2020
