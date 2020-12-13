Kearney-Ireland, Sally V., - 77, of Atlantic City, NJ passed away at Atlanticare Regional Medical Center on December 5, 2020, due to health complications related to COVID-19. Sally was born August 1, 1943, in Philadelphia, PA. Sally is predeceased by her two loving parents, Frank and Virginia Kearney and her husband Micheal Ireland. Sally worked in the Laboratory at Atlanticare Regional Medical Center for 37 years before retiring in 2008. During her retirement, Sally thoroughly enjoyed reading a wide array of mystery novels by Clive Cussler and James Rollins, watching many of her favorite SyFy movies and tv shows, and spending quality time with her two adorable cats, Bebe and Cece. Sally is survived by her two children, Edward and Lisa Sandt, and her three grandchildren, Eric, Evan, and Kaylee. She will continue to live on in the hearts and souls of all who knew and loved her dearly. Due to the global pandemic, services will be held at a later date.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 13, 2020.