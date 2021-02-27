Menu
Salvatore Italiano
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Keates & Plum Funeral Home
3112 W Brigantine Ave
Brigantine, NJ
Italiano, Salvatore, - 81, of Brigantine, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Salvatore was born to Giuseppe and Crocifissa Italiano on May 5, 1939, in Delia, Sicily. Salvatore came to the United States in 1966. Upon his arrival to the US, Salvatore worked construction for Feriozzi Concrete. He went on to work as a bartender at family-owned Culmone's Restaurant and Bar in Ducktown. Salvatore's kind and generous nature made those around him feel warm and welcomed. He had a gift of making friends with anyone he'd meet. A nature lover, he had quite the green thumb and spent his summers tending to his bountiful flower and vegetable gardens. He was also known for tinkering around the house and could fix just about anything. However, his greatest joy was his family. He loved sharing his joy of life and nature with his loved ones. He will be deeply missed by those left behind. Salvatore was predeceased by his brother Francesco Italiano. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 55 years, Elena (Culmone), daughters Crocifissa and her husband Glen, and Maria and her husband Cieran; his loving grandchildren Hannah, Kyle, Ciaran, Salvatore, and Brigid; sister Luigia and brother Angelo both of Delia, Sicily; and many loved nieces, nephews, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Salvatore's Mass of Christian Burial on Monday March 1, 2021 at 11am at St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church, 331 8th Street S, Brigantine. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 to 11am. Interment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: stjude.org, By mail: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave condolences, or share a special memory of Salvatore, please visit www.keatesplum.com. Arrangements entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 609-266-3481.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church
331 8th Street S, Brigantine, NJ
Mar
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church
331 8th Street S, Brigantine, NJ
Mar
1
Interment
Holy Cross Cemetery
Mays Landing, NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Elena and Family, We were saddened to hear of Salvatore´s passing. We remember him as a kind gentleman who always had a smile for everyone he encountered. Our condolences to you and prayers for his peaceful rest. God bless you and console you in this time of sorrow.
Joe & Teresa LoPorto
March 3, 2021
Sal I will be missed best guy you ever want to meet. Now you will be joining my mother and father and aunt Kathleen Spence up miss you
George hoyt
March 2, 2021
I had not thought of "Sal" for many years, but when I saw his photo I immediately remembered him, and the rest of the Culmone family, their special hospitality and delicious food all those years ago when my parents would take me out for dinner with them. I vividly remember his eyes and smile! Sending my condolences to the Italiano/Culmone family ... Mady Deininger
Mady Deininger
Acquaintance
March 1, 2021
My sympathy to the Italiano family... seeing this sad news brought back fond memories from such a very long time ago when I worked at Culmone's. It was a special place and Sal was a bright spot in the work days. May he rest in peace.
Debbie
March 1, 2021
My dear Mrs Elena Italiano and Family.
From Desi Penso and Natasha just learned of your loss.
Please accept my sincere sympathy in the death of your husband Salvatore.
Since few words are consoling at a time like this, let me briefly say that my thoughts are with you and your family in this time of grief.
Eliecer Cotes MD
Family Friend
February 28, 2021
Sal was always so nice every time I saw him. He always asked about me and my husband. I know he and Elena spent as much time with the family, especially the grandchildren, whenever possible. He will be missed by many. You are all in my prayers. Love, Mame
Mame McCormick
Friend
February 28, 2021
Uncle Mike and Aunt Grace
February 28, 2021
Dear Elena and all the family, we are so sorry and saddened to hear the news of Salvatore’s passing. We share in your grief during this difficult time.
John and Leslie Culmone
Family
February 28, 2021
Our deepest sympathy for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this most difficult time.
Michael and Grace Culmone
Family
February 28, 2021
John & Leslie Culmone
February 28, 2021
My cousin Sal was truly a Prince among men. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family in Canada.
Joe Italiano
Family
February 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss, Ed Kline former of Brigantine
Ed Kline
Friend
February 28, 2021
Maria and family, I am so sorry for your loss. I am sending prayers and hugs. Dinners at your house will always be special memories! Love you all.
Laura and Brad
Friend
February 27, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to you all. May your wonderful memories bring you comfort. Love you all.
Mary Sausto
February 27, 2021
Chris and family..I´m so sorry for your loss. You all will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Linda Kisby
February 27, 2021
I am deeply saddened by your loss. Thankful for having met Salvatore . My condolences.
Maggie Munoz
February 27, 2021
Elena, Fifa, Maria and family, our hearts and prayers are with you. We are so grateful for decades of friendship and memories with such a kind and special man. We will miss him. May Salvatore rest in peace with the angels.
Concetta, Rosa and Carmela Cutaia
Friend
February 27, 2021
If we all had the attitude Sal had what a beautiful world we would have I would visit Sals &Elena home Sal and I would go for a walk wonderful memories Sal would make you smile. God bless his family
William Handley
February 27, 2021
Italiano Family - I am so sorry for your loss. I have such wonderful memories of the years I was employed at Culmones. The Culmone/Italiano family always made me feel part of their family. Sal had a great sense of humor and made work fun. He was also very kind. May he rest in peace.
Paula Cooper Lipski
February 27, 2021
