Italiano, Salvatore, - 81, of Brigantine, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Salvatore was born to Giuseppe and Crocifissa Italiano on May 5, 1939, in Delia, Sicily. Salvatore came to the United States in 1966. Upon his arrival to the US, Salvatore worked construction for Feriozzi Concrete. He went on to work as a bartender at family-owned Culmone's Restaurant and Bar in Ducktown. Salvatore's kind and generous nature made those around him feel warm and welcomed. He had a gift of making friends with anyone he'd meet. A nature lover, he had quite the green thumb and spent his summers tending to his bountiful flower and vegetable gardens. He was also known for tinkering around the house and could fix just about anything. However, his greatest joy was his family. He loved sharing his joy of life and nature with his loved ones. He will be deeply missed by those left behind. Salvatore was predeceased by his brother Francesco Italiano. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 55 years, Elena (Culmone), daughters Crocifissa and her husband Glen, and Maria and her husband Cieran; his loving grandchildren Hannah, Kyle, Ciaran, Salvatore, and Brigid; sister Luigia and brother Angelo both of Delia, Sicily; and many loved nieces, nephews, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Salvatore's Mass of Christian Burial on Monday March 1, 2021 at 11am at St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church, 331 8th Street S, Brigantine. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 to 11am. Interment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
: stjude.org
, By mail: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave condolences, or share a special memory of Salvatore, please visit www.keatesplum.com
. Arrangements entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 609-266-3481.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2021.