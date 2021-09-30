Sal gave me my first official job outside of clamming working as an attendant at the gas station for $1.00 an hour, a normal wage at that time. His German Shephard Sarge was usually there at the station and he could balance a biscuit on his nose and hold it there until Sal gave the command to get it which he never missed leaving his nose! I got to talk with Sal again many years later when we met again in the Veterans Outpatient Clinic in Northfield. I never knew Sal was a Marine as was I. Semper Fi Sal! RIP

Gary DeCicco Work September 30, 2021