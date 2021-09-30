Moschella, Salvatore, Sr., - 94, of Pleasantville, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at his daughter's home in Absecon following a brief illness. Sal was born in Pleasantville on April 15, 1927, to Antonette Ferriola and Emmanuele Moschella, an Italian immigrant. Sal's childhood was, in his own words, "nothin' but trouble." He feared that the poverty and violence he experienced and witnessed as a kid would lead him to a life of crime or a very early death. Nobody expected much more than that from him, but he had the wisdom to know that his life would be better if he found a way to force himself into line. As an undisciplined and scrappy troublemaker, Sal was awed by the discipline and pageantry of the U.S. Marine Corps. About a year after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, he decided that becoming a Marine was his chance at a better life. He thought it would instill the values and discipline that he needed. It was an unlikely aspiration – Sal was only fifteen years old, and he knew of others better than him who tried out and were rejected. But that didn't stop him. When he tried out, the Marine Corps noticed something in Sal, even if they didn't notice that his older brother was the one signing their father's name on the underage enlistment permission slip. With that, Sal became a member of America's elite force-in-readiness and was off to the South Pacific, where he was a part of the effort that captured Iwo Jima and saved the world from evil. After an honorable discharge, Sal returned home and began work as an auto mechanic. He owned and operated Sal's American (Amoco) Station on U.S. Route 30 in Absecon for twenty years. He worked later on as a roofer and a produce salesman. Sal is best known for his long and storied career as a race car driver. Even though being a Marine helped put Sal on track to a better life, it did not take away his sense of humor or his irreverence. Around the racetrack, he was still a troublemaker and such a daredevil that it wasn't unusual for him to run into people later in life who assumed he had been killed years ago. He survived more bad accidents than anyone, but said he still preferred racing to any sport or hobby. "Where else can you go over 100 miles per hour without getting a ticket?" he asked the Atlantic City Press in a 1982 letter to the editor. Sal might have enjoyed driving fast, but what he loved most was putting on a show and shocking people, whether he was on the racetrack, in the garage, or simply telling a story. The Press called Sal "one of the most exciting, and at times, most controversial stock car drivers to compete at the Pleasantville Speedway," noting that he always took the cheers or boos in stride and usually ended the season near or at the top of the roster. But Sal's career went far beyond Pleasantville. All told, he raced at over fifty tracks in fifteen states, competing with legends like Mario Andretti, A.J. Foyt, and Wally Dallenbach before they made it big. Although he never made it as far as those guys, Sal was inducted into the Garden State Vintage Stock Car Club's prestigious hall of fame in 2011. Even so, the proudest moments of his racing career were the ones he shared with his son Sal Jr., who followed in his dad's footsteps as a driver. In his younger years, Sal often let racing get in the way of things that mattered much more. But just like he changed his ways as a teenager, he showed later in life that it is never too late to do right. He was the most loving, loyal, supportive, and proud Pop-Pop that a kid could hope for, and his grandchildren never had to look far to find him. Sal loved bowling and regularly threw 300 games at Strike Zone Lanes in Egg Harbor City until just a few years ago – even though he would have you believe he needed help walking from one side of the room to the other. He loved betting on horses at the Atlantic City Race Course and feeding slot machines at the Golden Nugget. After he moved on from racing, the garage in his back yard was dwarfed by the large greenhouse he built by himself as a septuagenarian. On weekends he sold fruits, vegetables, and flowers at area flea markets. He was a parishioner at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, where most of his children went to school. Although his life took him to the other side of the world as a young man, Sal spent most of his time right where he came from. As Pleasantville changed in the 1970s, Sal stayed behind when most of his neighbors moved elsewhere. He and his new neighbors learned to understand and accept their differences, and Pleasantville remained home to him as much as it ever was. Sal only reluctantly moved to Absecon a few years ago to live with his daughter when he was no longer able to live alone. Sal Moschella Sr. is predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Palzer; his companion, Emma Rice; his children, Michael, Nancy, and Sal Jr.; his grandson, Stephen Subin; and his brothers, Frank, Ralph, and Joe. He is survived by his children, Sally Hanlin (Frank), Lyn Assad (Mac), Rochelle Poirier (John), Roxanne Poirier (Bryan), and Anthony Flanigan; his grandchildren, Lynn Marie Birdsall, Stephen Graham, William Birdsall III, Michael, Mark, and Matthew Assad, Kristy MacLaughlan, Matthew Moschella, Christopher Poirier, and Joey Gower; his brother, Domenick; several cousins, nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren; his dog, Sarge; and countless friends, frenemies, and fans. Interment with military honors will take place at noon on Saturday, October 2, at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor. Anyone who knew Sal knows that he loved attention at almost any expense, so we were all surprised when he told us a few years ago that he would not want a service in his memory. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
