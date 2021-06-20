Hoey, Samuel Joseph, - 78, of Cape May Court House, 7.7.42-6.10.21, Joe as he was commonly known, was born in Brooklyn New York and grew up in Collingswood NJ where he owned and operated the family Real Estate business. In 1985 he opened his Sea Isle City office and moved there permanently in 1988. He ultimately had 5 offices in the Cape May County area, and he retired from the Real Estate business in 2018. Joe was a Navy Veteran, a folk singer, musician, and songwriter in the 60's which appears to be the basis of his poetry later in life. Joe is a self-published author and poet with 2 published poetry books, two novels, and a children's book. He truly had an amazing gift with words. In 1999 Joe met Maureen (Hess), his soul mate, who he married in 2004. Joe loved the Lord, his wife, his girls and grandchildren and his many standard poodles, especially his Lilly. Joe will be remembered for being a very funny, classy, kind hearted gentleman who would do anything for anyone in need. He was adored by his wife, family and friends. Joe was an only child with two "Brothers" Frank (Carol) and Charlie (Elaine) Amling. One of his favorite sayings was "I would have taken better care of myself if I knew I was going to live this long". Joe is predeceased by his parents Joe and Alberta Hoey, and his cousin Frank Amling. He is survived by his adoring wife, Maureen, his two daughters Julie (Joe) McHugh and Stacey (Mike) Burns, his stepdaughter Auden (Joe) Schreiner, and his 8 grandchildren. Billy (Jamie) Mammele, Matt Mammele, Emily McHugh, Tommy Burns, Sam Burns, Joey Schreiner, Annie Schreiner, and Maggie Schreiner. A Memorial service will be held August 13th 2021 at The Godfrey Funeral Home 644 South Shore Road Palermo, NJ 08223 with visitation at 11am followed by a Memorial service at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory can be made to Beacon Animal Rescue 701 Butter Road Ocean View, NJ 08230. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 20, 2021.