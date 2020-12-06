Caputo, Samuel S. , - age 66, of Somers Point passed away peacefully at home on November 30, 2020. Born May 9, 1954 in East Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, he graduated from Haverford High School, and worked as a Glazier and Master Mechanic. He was an avid Harley Davidson biker, boater, surfer, and was never caught without his waist long ponytail and handlebar mustache. Survivors include longtime love Kerry Hutnick; daughters Joni Simon, Nicole Cagliola, and Alexis Caputo; brother Stephen Caputo; and grandchildren Gage, Madison, Maximo, and Greyson. He also had a special bond with longtime love Kerry's two grandchildren, Jack and Samara. Services will be delayed and family will notify loved ones and friends of future arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Bikers Against Bullies USA (bikersagainstbulliesusa.com
). Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 6, 2020.