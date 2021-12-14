Caporale, Sandra (nee Bertonazzi), - 66, of Hammonton, left this life on December 12, 2021 surrounded by her husband and son. Sandy was born in Buena to Herbert and Josephine Bertonazzi. She grew up on the family farm and attended Vineland High School (Class of 1974) where she began a nursing program headed by her mentor, Gloria Rochetti. Gloria once described her as "Magnificent" in whatever she did. Following graduation, she worked at Newcomb Hospital as an LPN and attended Atlantic Community College. After becoming a RN, she continued an amazing 25-year career at Newcomb Hospital. Her healing energy and compassion won her "Nurse of the Year" in 1988 at Newcomb. Sandy continued her dedication to nursing and excellence at her second career as a School Nurse at John C. Milanesi Elementary School, where she attained further recognition of her excellence by achieving the 2014-15 Educational Services Professional of the Year. She also belonged to the Atlantic County Medical Reserve and Soroptimist International. After 22 years as a school nurse, she was forced to retire for health reasons. Despite her illness, she continued on at her best career as a wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a kind and soft-spoken soul but her courage, resiliency, strength, positive thoughts and warrior spirit gave hope and serenity to all. Her warm hugs were like prayers and brought love, joy and peace to everyone and rejuvenated their soul. Sandy loved her family more than anything in the world. She is survived by her husband, Bruce Caporale, son Bruce (Beege) Caporale; sister Donna Grasso and brothers Richard Bertonazzi (Diana) and Herbert Bertonazzi. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Linda Smith (Bill) and Brenda Bradford (Gary); brothers-in-law John Caporale (Lyn) and David Caporale (Cheryl); along with many nieces, nephews and friends. Sandy was predeceased by her parents, Herbert and Josephine (Virano) Bertonazzi and brothers, Ronald and Gregory Bertonazzi. The family would like to thank Maxine and the nurses at Samaritan for their loving care. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation at Carnesale Funeral Home 202 S. 3rd St, Hammonton, NJ from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Wednesday, December 15,2021 and from 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Thursday, December 16, 2021. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Joseph's, 226 French St, Hammonton NJ, 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 16, 2021 followed by burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hammonton. Anyone attending services is requested to wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice https://samaritannj.org/giving/donate-now/
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 14, 2021.