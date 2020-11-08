Wallick, Sandra Lee, - 73, of Sarasota, Florida died peacefully at home after a long illness on November 4, 2020. She was born on May 29, 1947, in Philadelphia, PA, and moved to Sarasota in June 2019. Sandra had lived for 20 years each in Galloway, NJ, and York, PA. Sandra was a homemaker who loved gardening, nature, reading, and traveling. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Harry Wallick; her daughter, Stacy Wallick of Cairo, Egypt, and husband Richard Rain and their children, Aidan, Charlotte, and George; Her son, Brian Wallick of Gilbert, AZ, his wife, Kimber and their children Braeden and Sydney; her sister, Barbara Smith of San Diego, CA and her husband Barry and their two children Brianne and Ian; many cousins, and cherished friends. A Celebration of Life will be held privately in Sarasota and a memorial and inurnment will be held at a later date in Wrightsville, PA. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the American Red Cross. Condolences may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 8, 2020.