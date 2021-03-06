Truocchio, Sandra Ruth, - 81, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on January 26th surrounded by her family. She is predeceased by her parents Joseph Morgan and Ruth Stone. Sandra will be joining in eternal life Florenzo, her husband of 42 years. Sandra graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1958 then worked for the Bell Telephone Company as a marine operator. Sandra loved gardening, animals and traveled extensively throughout the world. She is survived by her son Daniel (Tina) Nemsdale, grandson Tyler M. Nemsdale, granddaughter Benthany P. Nemsdale and her fiancé Kyle Morinelli. Her brother Joseph Morgan (Rosellen) Stone Jr. and niece Marlena Baylinson and her grand hound Max. Services and burial were private. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 6, 2021.