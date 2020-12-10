Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sandy R. Bachman
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ
Bachman, Sandy R., - 84, of Rio Grande, New Jersey, passed away on December 4th, 2020 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. She was born in Ridley Park, PA to the late George and Mary (Graul) MacFarland. Sandy's family was her world. She loved when the grand kids came to visit and watching them play in the pool. She was a member of South Seaville Methodist Church and sang in the choir. Sandy was employed by Cape May County Youth Shelter for several years. She loved sports including the Phillies, the Dallas Cowboys, NASCAR and golf. She was predeceased by her husband Jerry Bachman, her daughter Vicki Oliver and her grandson Stephen Burgess. Sandy is survived by her son-in-law Butch Oliver; children Debi Burgess, Susan Grotte (Jim), Guy Sessamen (Ginger); 16 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. A viewing will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at South Seaville Methodist Church at 12 PM followed by a private funeral service at 1PM. Social distancing and masks are required. The service will be live streamed on the South Seaville Methodist Church Facebook page. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Viewing
12:00p.m.
South Seaville Methodist Church
NJ
Dec
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
South Seaville Methodist Church
NJ
Dec
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
live streamed on the South Seaville Methodist Church Facebook page
NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Radzieta Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Radzieta Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.