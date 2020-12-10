Bachman, Sandy R., - 84, of Rio Grande, New Jersey, passed away on December 4th, 2020 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. She was born in Ridley Park, PA to the late George and Mary (Graul) MacFarland. Sandy's family was her world. She loved when the grand kids came to visit and watching them play in the pool. She was a member of South Seaville Methodist Church and sang in the choir. Sandy was employed by Cape May County Youth Shelter for several years. She loved sports including the Phillies, the Dallas Cowboys, NASCAR and golf. She was predeceased by her husband Jerry Bachman, her daughter Vicki Oliver and her grandson Stephen Burgess. Sandy is survived by her son-in-law Butch Oliver; children Debi Burgess, Susan Grotte (Jim), Guy Sessamen (Ginger); 16 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. A viewing will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at South Seaville Methodist Church at 12 PM followed by a private funeral service at 1PM. Social distancing and masks are required. The service will be live streamed on the South Seaville Methodist Church Facebook page. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society
. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 10, 2020.