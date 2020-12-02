Giacobbe, Santa L. "Sandy" (nee Lancetta), - 82, of Buena Vista Township, and formerly of Winslow passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, in Virtua Rehab at Berlin. Born in Winslow she lived there most of her life. She was a retired secretary for the Vice Principal at Edgewood High School. Mrs. Giacobbe was predeceased by her son in law Michael J. Scarpato, Sr. and her brother, Peter Lancetta. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Anthony J. Giacobbe; her three daughters, Kathleen Scarpato, Jackie DeLash (Bob); Toni Ann Wilkinson (Bill) all of Hammonton; two sisters, Victoria Pitale (Tom) and Regina Pagano; one brother, Carmen Lancetta (Jean); her sisters in law, Rita Lancetta and Rosalyn Carrelli; her brother in law, Robert Giacobbe; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020, 12:30 pm at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, where a viewing will be held from 10:30 am - 12:30 pm. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 2, 2020.