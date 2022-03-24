Menu
Sara L. Bonney
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Mar, 28 2022
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
Bonney, Sara L., - 90, of Cape May, NJ passed away March 22, 2022. She was born in Mayville, NJ to the late Norman and Lida Wright. She lived in Franklinville, NJ before moving back to Cape May and was an active member in the Seventh Day Adventist Church as a Deaconess, as well as playing piano and providing personal ministries. She was predeceased by her husband William Bonney, Jr. in 2020, son Bruce Bonney, and sister Nina McCausland. Sara is survived by her daughter Brenda (Ronald) Pfaff and her children Michael (Suzette) Pfaff and Steven (Rachael) Pfaff; daughter Cindy (Lou) Cerverizzo and her children Michael and Danielle Cerverizzo; daughter-in-law Mitchie Bonney; grandchildren Bruce Bonney, Jr. and Calvin Lewis; and Sara's great-grandchildren: Megan, Mikaela, and Joshua Pfaff. Funeral services will be Monday, March 28, 2022 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Service will start at 12 noon. Interment will follow at the Baptist Cemetery in Cape May Court House. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 24, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue P.O. Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ
Mar
28
Service
12:00p.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue P.O. Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ
