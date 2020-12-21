Menu
Sara B. Green
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Green, Sara B., - 92, of Egg Harbor Township, loving Mother of three passed away after a brief illness at Somers Manor assisted living in Egg Harbor Twp, NJ. She was born in Weatherly, Pa on April 12, 1928 and moved to New Jersey in 1953. In 1970 She graduated from Atlantic Community College to achieve her lifelong dream of becoming a Nurse. In 1978 at the age of 40 she received her BA from Glassboro (Rowan) college. She worked at Shore Medical Center in Obstetrics and the started working for Pleasantville School System in 1974. She was an avid swimmer often doing 16 laps up until the age of 86. She loved crocheting, stitching and spending time with her Grandbabies and Great Grandbabies. She is predeceased by her husband Paul Green. She is survived by her son Barry Green and his wife Betsy in Egg Harbor Twp. Joanne Wilson of Whiting, Kelley Dolan and husband Tim of Toms River. Also Grandchildren Barry Green and wife Erika in Langhorne, PA Aidan, Timothy and Brenna Dolan of Toms River. And Great Grandchildren Adelyn and Emory of Langhorne, PA. Also surviving are her two sisters Mattie Evans of Weatherly, Pa and Joan Feaster of Florida. Services and burial are private. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Edward Van Horn
December 26, 2020
Sara was my wonderful neighbor and friend. She told me of life growing up. I enjoyed every minute talking with her. I joined her at Mainland pool one day. She could swim like a fish. I will miss her very much.
Ed Van Horn
December 26, 2020
Katherine Keitt
December 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss. In our thoughts and prayers Jody... HIM Department-Piedmont Medical Center-Katherine Keitt
Katherine Keitt
Coworker
December 21, 2020
