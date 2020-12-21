Green, Sara B., - 92, of Egg Harbor Township, loving Mother of three passed away after a brief illness at Somers Manor assisted living in Egg Harbor Twp, NJ. She was born in Weatherly, Pa on April 12, 1928 and moved to New Jersey in 1953. In 1970 She graduated from Atlantic Community College to achieve her lifelong dream of becoming a Nurse. In 1978 at the age of 40 she received her BA from Glassboro (Rowan) college. She worked at Shore Medical Center in Obstetrics and the started working for Pleasantville School System in 1974. She was an avid swimmer often doing 16 laps up until the age of 86. She loved crocheting, stitching and spending time with her Grandbabies and Great Grandbabies. She is predeceased by her husband Paul Green. She is survived by her son Barry Green and his wife Betsy in Egg Harbor Twp. Joanne Wilson of Whiting, Kelley Dolan and husband Tim of Toms River. Also Grandchildren Barry Green and wife Erika in Langhorne, PA Aidan, Timothy and Brenna Dolan of Toms River. And Great Grandchildren Adelyn and Emory of Langhorne, PA. Also surviving are her two sisters Mattie Evans of Weatherly, Pa and Joan Feaster of Florida. Services and burial are private. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 21, 2020.