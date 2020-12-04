Becker, Scott Edward, - of Ventnor, passed away on December 1st. Born in Philadelphia on August 26, 1952 and raised in Bridgeton, he graduated Bridgeton High School in 1970 and went on to Temple University, where he was student body president and graduated in 1974 with a degree in Political Science. From there, he went to law school at the University of Miami and graduated high in his class in 1977. He was a huge Miami Hurricanes fan. From 1984-1992, he proudly served as Mayor of Ventnor City. Scott was elected the Mayor at the young age of 32. Scott was an active attorney from 1977 until his death. One of his major accomplishments was winning a case in the New Jersey Supreme Court on a first amendment issue. Scott was a member of the New Jersey State Bar, admitted in 1977 and was also a member of the New Jersey Federal Bar since 1977 and he volunteered for Matrimonial Early Settlement Panel. Known to his Cape May County friends as the Wildwood Boardwalk lawyer, when he was on hiatus from practicing law, he was also owning, operating, and running one of his two bars in Montreal. He was predeceased by his parents, Albert Becker and Janet Becker Rovins, and stepson, Chad Harper. Scott is survived by his daughter, Janet Becker and son in law Alex Rouchaleau, grandchildren, Axel and Jett, who were the light of his life, siblings, Michael Becker, Benjamin Becker, and Melanie Mcilvaine, aunt, Ruth Perloff, and friend and ex-wife, Laurie Johns-DeVito. A visitation will be held Sunday December 6th from 12 noon to 2pm at J.S. GOLDSTEIN FUNERAL HOME AND MONUMENTS, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing. A private graveside service will be held Monday December 7th at Montefiore Cemetery, Jenkintown, PA. For more visitation and service information and to leave condolences, please visit, www.jsgfunerals.com
Contributions in Scott's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 4, 2020.