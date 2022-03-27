Simpkins, Scott N. , - 59, of Nesco, passed away on January 30, 2022, at his home. He grew up in in Pleasantville but spent many happy years in Nesco. Scott was a chef all his life beginning in high school when he started at Chez Paul and then Friar Tuck's in Northfield, he took great pride in serving seniors for over 20 years at assisted living homes the last being Spring Village in Galloway. He was a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys and NASCAR and treasured his large collection of vinyl albums. Scott loved animals, was very artistic and enjoyed drawing and photography, particularly nature. He is predeceased by his Mother Margaret Simpkins, Father James Simpkins Sr., and his sister Lori Simpkins. He is survived by his brothers James Simpkins Jr. (Amanda) and twin brother Mark Simpkins as well as his nephews Derek Simpkins (Ashley) and Jason Simpkins (Megan). Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT at Germania Cemetery 878-890 W. Moss Mill Road Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215. Friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to your favorite charitable organization in his name. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 27, 2022.