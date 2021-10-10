Pahang, Attorney Servando "Buddy" S., - 81, of Egg Harbor Township, died unexpectedly on October 6, 2021 at the age of 81. Servando was born in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, Philippines on October 23, 1939 to Basilio Pahang and Potenciana Saligumba. He attended Pre Law at the University of the Philippines and graduated from San Beda College in 1964 with a Bachelors degree in Law.Servando worked in the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) in Cebu and transferred to the Agrarian Reform in Tagbilaran City. Servando was promoted as the head of the Probation Office in Tagbilaran City. Servando was again promoted as the Regional Director of the Register of Deeds in Cagayan De Oro City.On December 27, 1969 Servando married his P-Tart Josefina Pepin Canete Pahang of Cebu, a Registered Nurse. Servando and Pepin welcomed six beautiful children Candylle Stephanie, Alekhine, Ann Franshea, Carlisle Marie (??), Servando Jet Jr., and Lasker Paul. On September 1993, Servando along with his children immigrated to the US to join his beloved wife. In his early years Servando enjoyed playing basketball, jogging and trained Arnis Eskrima (stick fighting). Servando loved playing chess, tennis, golf, fishing, dancing and most especially singing karaoke. Servando loved spending time with his family and frequently took family trips all over the country. Servando will be missed by his siblings Dr. Cristita and Dr. Astor Lim, Betty and Lindo Javelona, Rufo and Flora Pahang and Carlito and Marilyn Pahang. Children in laws: Ilde, Brianne, TJ, Ani and Mirope. Grandchildren: Fiona, Brandon, Ethan, Kris, Raelyn, Preston, Paula, Bella, Tristan, Niko and Sofia. Servando will be missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. A mass of Christian burial will be held at the Church St. Katharine Drexel Church 6075 Reega Ave Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM with a visitation prior to the mass from 10-11 AM at the church. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 10, 2021.