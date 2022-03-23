COLLINS, SHAKERA, - 31, of Atlantic City, passed away on Wednesday, March 16th, 2022. Shakera was born in Lakewood, NJ. She was an amazing friend to everyone who had the opportunity to cross paths with her. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her, as well as her co-workers at Resorts. Shakera held a variety of jobs, but her favorite was recently earning the Store Manager's position for Marshall Russo, Inc at Resorts. Her greatest joy has been spending time with her children and partner, Alfredo Borsani, Jr. Shakera is survived by her partner, Alfredo Borsani, Jr. father, Alfredo Rodriquez, mother, Ruth Ann Collins, brother, Jermaine Collins, sister, Tanya Collins, daughter, Isabella Borsani, son Damian Lee and a large extended family. Friends and family may gather to celebrate Shakera's life Friday, March 25th at the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, 2706 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ. Relatives and friends may call at the Funeral Home from 10am-12noon, where reflections will be held at 11am. Burial will be private. (gormleyfuneralhomellc.com
)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 23, 2022.