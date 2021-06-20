Hunt, Shane, - 42, of Linwood, NJ went home to be with the Lord and be reunited with his mother in Heaven on April 20, 2021. Born in Somers Point, NJ Shane was the son of the late Kathleen Hunt. He was the apple of his grand-parents eye, Buzz and Mary Hunt with whom he was lovingly raised. He was a graduate of Mainland High School class of 1997. Shane was well known throughout the local community as a master tiler, working in the family business, Hunts Tile. He was well known for being very handy and clever, being able to fix anything. Most recently he was a stay at home dad helping to raise his son. Shane will be remembered for his love and devotion to his family and friends as well as his unique carefree personality. All who knew him would say that he was a "character". Shane will be missed and fondly remembered by his sons; Shane Hunt, Jr., Corson Hunt, grandmother; Mary Hunt, godfather;, Rev Phillip Doldan, great aunt; Joan Kearns; cousins; Jennifer (Eddie), Ashley, Samantha Grist, Taylor and Buzzy Hunt, uncles; Buzzy, Brian (Joan), Timmy Hunt and a host of other cousins. A Life Celebration Memorial Service will be held on Friday June 25, 2021 at 5:00pm at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225 to honor his life and memory. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3:00pm until time of service. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home to help pay funeral expenses. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Shane please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com
. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 609-646-3400.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 20, 2021.