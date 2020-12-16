Menu
Shane Joseph Kolmetsky
FUNERAL HOME
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ
Kolmetsky, Shane Joseph, - 32, of Egg Harbor Twp., passed away unexpectedly on December 11, 2020. Shane could fix anything from jewelry to a small engine and he loved doing so. His hobbies included riding his dirt bike, playing golf, shooting guns, watching James Bond and Gunsmoke, collecting knives, flashlights, and playing the drums as a boy. Shane is survived by his parents Mike and Paula, His brothers Colin and Tyler, sister-in-laws Dana and Britt, nephews Brandon and Levi Jack, Grandmom Pat Hickman, and many Aunts, Uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his Grandpop Jack Hickman, Grandmom Hazel, and Grandpop Joe Kolmetsky, his precious daughter Kendall and our much-loved triplets. A pass thru viewing will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, 9:30-11:00 AM at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street Mays Landing, NJ 08330. Service and burial will be private. Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St, Mays Landing, NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
we are so saddened to hear of Shane´s passing. Our sincere condolences to Shane´s family. His loss will be felt for ever. His sense of humor and love of the outdoors, his tremendous work ethic, and love of his family will always be in our memories of Shane. w
mike & Stacie Geller
December 18, 2020
Our very deepest sympathy.
Lou and Nikki Vilardo
December 17, 2020
Edward Hamada
December 17, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I remember Shane as having a warm spirit and beautiful smile. May he Rest In Peace.
Carol Esterman
December 17, 2020
alex o gherardi
December 17, 2020
Mike and Paula, I'm so sorry for the loss of your son. You're in my thoughts and prayers. Debbie (Garwood) Shook
Debbie Shook
December 16, 2020
We're so very sorry for your loss. Our deepest condolences. Thoughts and prayers to you and your family.
Tom and Laura Dugan
December 16, 2020
Sweet, kind, caring soul from the blonde little boy to the grown man. Love you and miss you! Will see you in heaven. Love Aunt Candy
Candy Scheidegg
December 16, 2020
Paula and family, I am so sorry for your loss. May there be warmth and joy in all the memories. Many prayers being sent your way
Lisa Zakrzewski
December 16, 2020
Dear Paula and family, I am so very sorry to hear of your son's passing. My heart goes out to you. Heaven has another angel!!
Nancy Bickings (Sandtorp)
December 16, 2020
To Tyler and the entire Kolmetsky family - What a profound loss. I am so very sorry and send my deepest condolences to you all. Sending up prayers.
Ellen Ward
December 15, 2020
We are so very saddened to hear of Shane's passing. He was always a tremendous help to us and my daughter will be forever grateful to him for assembling her bike. Please know that he and his loved ones will always be in our prayers. RIP Shane. We will remember you fondly on each of our bike rides!
Eileen Ward and Rachel Slaughter
December 15, 2020
love youShane,,i will miss you aunt Joan Nilsson
joan Nilsson
Family
December 15, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss! Prayers and thoughts are with you and your family.
Marianne Mason
December 15, 2020
