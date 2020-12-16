Kolmetsky, Shane Joseph, - 32, of Egg Harbor Twp., passed away unexpectedly on December 11, 2020. Shane could fix anything from jewelry to a small engine and he loved doing so. His hobbies included riding his dirt bike, playing golf, shooting guns, watching James Bond and Gunsmoke, collecting knives, flashlights, and playing the drums as a boy. Shane is survived by his parents Mike and Paula, His brothers Colin and Tyler, sister-in-laws Dana and Britt, nephews Brandon and Levi Jack, Grandmom Pat Hickman, and many Aunts, Uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his Grandpop Jack Hickman, Grandmom Hazel, and Grandpop Joe Kolmetsky, his precious daughter Kendall and our much-loved triplets. A pass thru viewing will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, 9:30-11:00 AM at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street Mays Landing, NJ 08330. Service and burial will be private. Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 16, 2020.