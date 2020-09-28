Conti, ShaRae, - 44, of Mays Landing, passed peacefully from this world to the next at home 24 September 2020. ShaRae was a sweetheart who enjoyed taking care of family and friends. She enjoyed a warm latte on a cold morning, curling up with a good book, The New Kids on the Block, roses, Beauty and the Beast, Monday night football, the Wildwood Boardwalk in the Summer but mostly being on the sidelines as her son played soccer.
ShaRae attended Lasell College in Newton MA for two years in Hotel Management and Johnson and Wales University in Providence RI for two years in Sports Event Entertainment Management.
Thankful for their time with ShaRae are her parents Al and Betty, her sisters Shari and Tari, her son Christopher Benedek, Uncle Dennis Conti, friend Manny Rosario, the many kind, caring members of her GR family too numerous to list as well as countless Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends.
Friends may pay their respects at Boakes Funeral Home in Mays Landing on 29 September between 1 and 2 PM, with services at 2PM. Burial will be at Union Cemetery in Mays Landing.
To honor ShaRae's memory please support David's Dream and Believe Cancer Foundation.
